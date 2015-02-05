Trump’s open war on religion

Interestingly, the Pew Research Center revealed last October that 38,901 Muslim refugees entered the US during fiscal year 2016, or almost the same number of Christian refugees — 37,521. Time will tell whether this will change, but any effort to give preference to Christian refugees or immigrants, which will be unconstitutional under existing US laws, will harm Arab Christians as most are removed from their ancestral lands. In fact, this may well be an established objective of successive American administrations, though the current one prefers blatant declarations.

Equally apocalyptic, Trump’s infamous campaign calls for a “Muslim ban” was far more deliberate, as border officials began to detain people. The president took umbrage at the label, denying that his premeditated actions were a ban against Muslims that, he alleged, the media misreported. “This is about terror and keeping our country safe,” he said, even if he failed to see how his latest executive order was little more than an evolution of what he repeated throughout the past year. It was Trump who used the term “ban all Muslims from entering the US”, even if he gradually transformed the prose into “extreme vetting”. Pursuit of happiness Trump is an autocrat who is keen to building an autocracy. He will never change methods, which means that everyone else will be required to adapt, including those who truly believe in life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness for everyone — not simply the privileged he represents. We will see whether his administration and, more important, the legislative and judiciary branches, will uphold the law. Of course, Trump will rely on the old standby diversion of ensuring liberty in the name of safety, something that one of the founding fathers anticipated. It was the extraordinary Benjamin Franklin who had declared: “Those who would give up essential liberty to purchase a little temporary safety, deserve neither liberty nor safety.” Regrettably, a good portion of the American electorate in 2016 failed to heed Franklin’s warnings. Americans and others ought to reflect on Franklin’s other cautionary remarks when he responded to a Mrs Powel of Philadelphia — who asked him about what the 1787 deliberations at the Constitutional Convention produced behind closed doors, a republic or a monarchy. The answer was straightforward: “A republic, if you can keep it.” What Trump’s first few days in office displayed was an utter defiance of the very concept of the American republic, best described in the first amendment of the US Constitution, which guarantees freedom to worship and exercise free speech. It did not encourage discrimination, predict “alternative facts”, nor did it envisage the Corleone-style chaos we must now live through. Dr Joseph A. Kechichian is the author of the just-published The Attempt to Uproot Sunni Arab Influence: A Geo-Strategic Analysis of the Western, Israeli and Iranian Quest for Domination (Sussex: 2017). More from Thinkers India and UAE: Shared vision for the future

A commitment to sustainable development

Why sustainability matters — it starts with us

Let refugee policy be based on facts, not fear









