Trump’s failure to hold sacred the rule of law may well cost him dear

Names such as Anna Politkovskaya, Sergei Magnitsky and Boris Nemtsov have become bywords for political oppression. Such murders have not stopped at the borders of Russia. Kremlin critic Boris Berezovsky was mysteriously found dead at his home in Surrey in 2013 and Alexander Litvinenko was killed in London using radioactive polonium, the trail of which led directly back to Moscow. And along with the murders have come all the other depressing aspects of arbitrary power and its abuse over the ages — show trials, arrests of rival candidates and expropriation of assets in a deeply corrupt political system.

A response to all this “they have killers and we have killers” is thus inappropriate in the extreme. In a system akin to that of Russia, Trump would long ago have found his casinos taken away from him, his many lawsuits disallowed, his tax affairs ruthlessly investigated with fabricated evidence and his way to the White House firmly blocked through arrest, exile or death. That these things are unimaginable in America is testament to the difference it makes to be in a place where the law is paramount and judges duly respected. In my own experience as foreign secretary in Britain, decisions about intelligence operations or the use of military force are referred to senior ministers, accountable to parliament and with copious legal advice. Ministers cannot fail to be conscious that the decisions they take must be necessary, proportionate and in conformity with Britain’s own laws. While the US made serious errors under the administration of former president George W. Bush in practising rendition and waterboarding, those mistakes have been openly debated and reversed. Their decisions to strike an enemy, including against terrorist targets overseas, are based on a legal framework. It is crucial that the western world does not lose sight of the importance of this way of doing things, or lose possession of the moral high ground of respect for justice. That will be all the more important as Trump feels his way towards a better relationship with Russia. It is desirable to be able to co-operate with Russia on a wide range of the world’s problems. But it would be a grave mistake to do so with Washington closing its eyes to Putin’s ways of operating.