Trump’s dark art of the tweet

Oratory and rhetoric, however, are not the only forms of effective political communication. Non-verbal signals are an important component as well. Some inspirational leaders were not great orators — witness Mahatma Gandhi. But the symbolism of Gandhi’s simple peasant clothing and lifestyle spoke louder than words. If one compares those images with pictures of the young, insecure Gandhi dressed as a proper British lawyer, one can see how carefully he understood symbolic communication. So does Trump, in his own way. Consider his campaign’s red baseball cap with the slogan ‘Make America Great Again’, as well as his fixation on branding when he was a businessman, and his use of Twitter.