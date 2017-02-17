Trump presidency is not crippled

Of course, that means members of the media are already throwing a fit about the fact that the news conference mostly stuck to the topics at hand, and they didn’t have an opportunity to harp at Trump about what they want to talk about — namely Russia, Flynn, etc. So Trump didn’t take endless questions about the Flynn resignation. Well, maybe that’s because he’s not ready, because he knows it’s going to be unflattering and at this point would only inflame the story, and so he wants to talk about that issue at a time and place of his choosing. Maybe a little media strategy is beginning to emerge from the Trump White House. Maybe that’s another reason for the media to panic.