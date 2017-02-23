Trump nails it with McMaster’s appointment

By the fourth week of his presidency, the infractions of the Trump White House turned from the semi-farcical to the menacing. The national security adviser, Michael Flynn, had to resign from his position due to allegations that he had misled Pence on the nature of his dealings with Russia’s ambassador to the US prior to taking up his position. This came in the wake of sanctions placed on Moscow by the outgoing administration of former president Barack Obama, due to allegations that the Kremlin was seeking to influence the outcome of the US presidential election.