Trump may be the wake-up call Mexico needs

Trump has yanked us out of our comfort zone and is forcing us to choose. We either take a firm step into the 21st century or accept more deterioration. If we choose the latter, we can at least be sure of our direction: downward. And no one should believe they can save their own skin by jumping ship — or that the state of the country can’t actually get worse. History since the Russian Revolution has shown just how bad things can get in a country. What we need today is Mexicans coming together to build a collective future, not calls for unity from a privileged position on a sinking cruise ship.