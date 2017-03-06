Trump is a conspiracy-theory president

The idea that Obama’s administration authorised — and was able to get approval for — the wire-tapping of the opposition party’s candidate for president is, frankly, far-fetched. And, if someone is making that claim — as Trump is now doing — the burden of proof is on them. If you are going to say there is a grand conspiracy that only you and a handful of others see, you need to offer a step-by-step explanation to the broader public to show why you’re right.