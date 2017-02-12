Trump and Abe augment alliance in Asia-Pacific

And this dynamic is playing out in the context of broader tensions in Asia-Pacific which could be exacerbated by the unpredictability of Trump’s presidency. Already China, whose leader President Xi Jinping spoke on the phone for the first time with his US counterpart last Thursday but has not yet arranged a visit to see him, has been taken aback by the White House’s questioning of Washington’s long-standing ‘One China’ policy, and Trump’s phone call with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen late last year, believed to be the first direct contact between a sitting US president-elect or president and his Taiwanese counterpart since the 1970s. Moreover, there are also continuing tensions in the South China Sea where Japan has been planning to ramp up joint training patrols with Washington and exercises with regional navies. In this theatre, it is not just Japan and the United States, but also other countries such as Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam and Brunei, that are in dispute with China in the sea through which some $5 trillion (Dh18.36 trillion) of ship-borne trade passes each year.