Trump administration is in its amateur hour

It all recalls the eerily similar Michael Flynn saga. When the Washington Post presented the top Trump national security aide with evidence that he had discussed sanctions on Russia with Kislyak on a late December phone call — possibly in violation of the law — Flynn denied it. Twenty four hours later, he said he couldn’t remember haven’t discussed such a thing. Then, after it was revealed that he told the same thing to the FBI — again in apparent risk of committing perjury — Flynn explained that he spoke about the expulsion of Russian operatives from the US, which he didn’t consider part of the sanctions but were, in fact, part of the sanctions.