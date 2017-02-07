Tory Brexit friends should hang their heads in shame

I thought about joining them — but only for a moment. I am no fan of Brussels, having seen first hand the damage caused by the euro and flawed refugee policies, and I desperately want Britain to be more openly engaged in the world. It did not take long to realise these ideals were unlikely to be achieved in harness with the most extreme elements in politics and in alliance with parties fuelled by hatred — especially in the current climate. Or to work out that disentangling from the world’s biggest economy would be hugely disruptive and probably hinder, not help, the cause of free trade.

So I found it depressing to see the likes of Steve Hilton and Michael Gove promote Brexit in tandem with Farage after all their efforts to make their party more appealing to women, young people and ethnic minorities. As mayor of London, Boris Johnson was leader of a city built on tolerance, but then led the leave campaign. Scores of backbenchers shared their views, then jumped into bed with divisive nationalists. Even Daniel Hannan, perhaps the most persistent Brexit campaigner, espouses a decently liberal global outlook. These people hold a Big World vision of post-Brexit Britain. Hannan claimed the key issue in last year's vote was democracy, not migration, and hours after the result even said he hoped free movement would not be impeded. Andrew Lilico, a leave economist used to counter other experts, insisted they never wanted "illiberal and anti-foreigner" policies when pushing to take back control. Yet, with weary inevitability the referendum was seized on by the new prime minister, devoid of meaningful opposition, to pursue her relentless immigration clampdown. Now look at events abroad. In the United States, a president lashes out at refugees and endorses Russian President Vladimir Putin's world view. US President Donald Trump used Brexit as his template for an anti-establishment insurgency founded on falsehoods and smears against foreigners. He called himself Mr Brexit, reportedly wants to see the European Union smashed to smithereens, and is admired by white supremacists. Meanwhile, in France and the Netherlands, we see far-right candidates ride alarmingly high in polls as elections loom, praising Brexit while preaching similar anti-globalisation and anti-Muslim sermons. How proud those liberal Leavers must be as they survey this new world order, having done so much to foster the nationalist revolts. Still these people pose as optimists and rightly promulgate globalisation; but they must bear some responsibility for hitching themselves to forces of fear, then exploiting the concerns of communities buffeted by global forces and suffering from long-term government failures. These Brexiters played with fire by pandering to populism. And now the world is burning. Instead of bridges being built, walls are going up around the West. Perhaps the liberal Leavers will recant and apologise, but more likely they will find excuses and blame others rather than search their own souls. It pains me to say this, since some are my friends, but the truth is that if they really believed breaking from Brussels would lead to a more open nation and outward-looking world, they should hang their heads in shame for stunning naivety. — Guardian News and Media Ltd Ian Birrell is a former deputy editor of the Independent. He had worked as a speechwriter for former British prime minister David Cameron during the 2010 election campaign.

