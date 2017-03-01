To tweet is human, to delete divine

It makes me wonder about United States President Donald J. Trump’s Twitter origin story. According to his Twitter account, he has been a member since March 2009 and has tweeted more than 34,000 times. Did he get bitten by a radioactive exclamation point? It would certainly explain his short bursts of impassioned diatribes. Every single post sounds like a text hastily composed after 3am and sent by accident — either a hyperconfident overcompensation or a deranged meltdown, or oftentimes both. His entire feed reads like someone who has just set his phone to self-destruct. Must! Post! One! Last! Thought!