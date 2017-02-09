Time to reshape post-Brexit Britain

Britain needs an education system that prepares people to seize the opportunities of the 21st century — from tackling the inequality that sees the poorest children arriving at school at a disadvantage from the age of five to creating a truly lifelong learning system to help people reskill and retrain as they’re living longer and working longer. Britain has to tackle the massive inequality in infrastructure spending and initiate a radical devolution of power across England to build strong and resilient regional economies; give councils the freedom to borrow to genuinely address the housing crisis; have the courage to work with people from across the political spectrum to address the health and social care crisis to save the National Health Service collapse; be brave enough to develop a new model for taxing wealth, not simply income, worrying less about how we tax the dead and more about how we fund the living. These are just some of the ideas that a Beveridge Report for the 21st century might contain.