This isn’t just Turkey’s war

What makes Turkey the most vulnerable and truly the front line of this war is its fight against Daesh that it has taken right to its doorstep, deep inside Syria. As the Independent reported earlier, quoting many Daesh defectors, the Istanbul attack is an open declaration of war on the Turkish state by the terror group. There may be many more such attacks in the days and weeks ahead. Even in its message claiming credit for the Istanbul nightclub attack, the group minces no words, accusing Turkey of being “the Protector of the Cross”. While western attention has remained focused on the attacks in Europe and its own vulnerability, some of the worst atrocities have taken place in Turkey.