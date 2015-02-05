There’s no such thing as ‘limited’ nuclear war

Nuclear weapons present us with a paradox: We spend billions of dollars building and maintaining them in the hope that we never have to use them. The sole purpose of nuclear weapons must be to deter their use by others. Designing new low-yield nuclear weapons for limited strikes dangerously lowers the threshold for their use. Such a recommendation undermines the stability created by deterrence, thereby increasing the likelihood of sparking an unwinnable nuclear war.

Congress has stopped these reckless efforts in the past. During the George W. Bush administration, attempts to build a new nuclear “bunker buster” weapon were halted — thanks to the leadership of then-Representative David Hobson (Republican from Ohio). Today, proponents of building new low-yield nuclear weapons claim that America’s nuclear arsenal is somehow insufficient to meet evolving threats around the globe. That is simply not true. First, America already has low-yield weapons: One such bomb, the B61 gravity bomb, is currently being modernised at an estimated cost of as much as $10 billion (Dh36.7 billion). Second, America’s existing arsenal of deployed strategic weapons is more than adequate to deter aggression against the US and its allies. America’s nuclear arsenal consists of approximately 4,000 stockpiled warheads, enough to destroy the world several times over. That’s roughly the same number of warheads as Russia and almost four times more than all other countries combined. America currently has two warheads in reserve for every warhead deployed, a “hedge” of 2 to 1. As the US modernises its stockpile, it should strive to reduce both hedge and deployed warheads. In fact, a 2013 report by the Defence Department stated that America’s deployed arsenal could be further reduced by one-third while maintaining deterrence. The Defence Science Board also suggested that America should consider resuming nuclear testing to have confidence in its nuclear deterrent. That is also a wrongheaded position. The Energy Department has ensured the safety, security and reliability of the nuclear stockpile for decades without conducting nuclear tests. The department’s work has taught us more about America’s stockpile than it could ever learn from relying primarily on explosive testing. In fact, the National Nuclear Security Administration has reported that the US is in a better position to maintain the nuclear arsenal than it was before the testing ban went into effect more than 20 years ago. Resuming nuclear testing would only encourage others to follow suit. The world is made far less safe if other nations begin testing and continue to pursue new nuclear weapons and capabilities. Instead of following the panel’s recommendations, the Pentagon should follow its own 2013 guidance and further reduce America’s nuclear arsenal in concert with other nations. To start, the US can lead the way by working with Russia to develop a global ban on nuclear-tipped cruise missiles. These weapons are particularly dangerous because they can be mistaken for conventional cruise missiles, increasing the likelihood of an accidental nuclear exchange. When it comes to nuclear weapons, victory is not measured by who has the most warheads, but by how long the country can last before someone uses one. This latest proposal may lower the threshold for using nuclear weapons, and the secretary of defence would be wise to reject it. — Washington Post Dianne Feinstein, a Democrat, represents California in the US Senate. Agreement Poll Do you agree with this article? Agree Disagree Rating Poll Element Common Sense Inspiring Controversial Worrying 100%0%0%0% Common Sense Provides a logical way forward Inspiring Makes me want to take action Controversial Highly unexpected view or opinion Worrying Makes me concerned More from Thinkers UAE’s soft power brings nations together

US Muslims: Oppressed groups are your allies

Inspiring women leaders in health care

Sessions shouldn’t get a free pass









