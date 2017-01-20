There is no general crisis in the West

In the 21st century, just like in the 17th, there are common factors that cross boundaries and there are echoes from one situation to another. Yet, the differences also matter enormously. Why was there a revolution in 1640s England, but not in 1640s France, when many of the same arguments and stresses were common to both? Because England and France sing their histories in different keys, that’s why. The same caution about borderless generalisations is needed today. This is true in spite of the fact that we clearly live in a period where democracies in many countries are failing to deliver sufficient fairness in the face of global economic and technological change. But they are doing so in their own distinctive national ways, too.

The use of the term "populism" to explain this has become so loose that it actually explains less and less. It should perhaps be pensioned off. The Brexit vote is an important example of why this is so. The referendum was not called because of controversies about immigration, political elites or factory closures. The then British prime minister David Cameron conceded it because he faced an obsessive generational concern on the Tory Right, in the right-wing press and in some pretty prosperous parts of England, about UK sovereignty. The referendum was called for the reason that it said on the tin — the wish to leave the EU. When it finally came, of course, other issues such as migration and dislike of Westminster attached themselves with great force and opportunism to the Leave campaign. That's why May said what she said last Tuesday. Yet, even so, there was a very distinctively British and English complexion to the Leave victory that has few real equivalents anywhere else. It's simply not true, for instance, that Euroscepticism is carrying all before it in European politics at the moment, as Brexiters and parts of the UK press sometimes like to pretend. If that were so, Italy would never have survived the collapse of Matteo Renzi's government following December's referendum, Le Pen would be racing ahead in the French polls, Geert Wilders would eclipse all comers in Holland, while the right-wing Norbert Hofer would have swept to victory in the Austrian presidential contest last month. In reality, none of these things have happened yet. Renzi's successor Paolo Gentiloni's main problem is his own health — he has just had a heart operation — not the immediate survival of his government. Both Le Pen and Wilders are polling strongly, but no more strongly than a few months ago. Le Pen, indeed, is in some danger of slipping into third place behind the centre-left's Emmanuel Macron in the race to the Elysee. In some ways it looks as if Europe's democracies are managing to absorb these angers in their different ways, not succumbing to them like a row of dominoes. None of this is to predict that Beppe Grillo's Five Star movement has peaked in Italy, or that Le Pen and Wilders won't shake up their respective countries when the elections come. But it is to warn against the tendency to extrapolate from one country in the facile way of too many. Yes, politics is changing and yes there are parallels. But, no, this is not a general crisis. That's still partly the way to look at Trump, too. Trump is a thoroughly American phenomenon. His only remote recent peer in Europe was Silvio Berlusconi, who can only be understood within Italian conditions and because Italy is a much more right-wing country than many like to pretend. No European leader of importance, not even May, truly embraces Trump's ideas. Yet, Trump matters. He matters because America matters. Since 1945, the US has been, as the Financial Times' Philip Stephens wrote on Thursday, "Europe's pre-eminent power". Yet, on every issue of international importance, from trade to Russia to climate change to international law, Trump's views are at odds with those of European nations and people, Britain included. It is another irony that it may ultimately take Trump to make Britain take Europe more seriously. It is also another reminder that most crises, like most politics, are local. — Guardian News & Media Ltd Martin Kettle writes on British, European and American politics, as well as the media, law and music.

