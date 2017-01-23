The Women’s March reminded us we are not alone

After watching a serial misogynist take the highest office in the nation, after the devastating loss in November, it’s overwhelming to remember that we are not alone. That there are more of us who care about equality — 3 million more to be exact — than there are those obsessed with walls and fear. And so it made sense that the women who arrived in DC on Saturday arrived with energy and joy. They flashed peace signs, smiled and shouted greetings at each other as they walked towards the main staging area. There were women with their babies, women with their grandmothers, women with signs, women in pink hats, and some in Wonder Woman costumes. (Even the actress who plays Super Girl got in on the action)