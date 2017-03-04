The way forward for GCC states and the Trump administration

The GCC leadership and public find Trump and the hawks in his administration, especially Secretary of Defence General James Mattis — a veteran who had served in our region and knows the region and Iran pretty well. The tough talks and warnings by Trump and his administration are seen as a welcome departure from the hands-off approach to regional politics and cozying up to Iran by the erstwhile administration of former US president Barack Obama — even looking the other way over Tehran’s meddling in the affairs of GCC and other Arab countries. What was unnerving was the Obama administration tolerating Iran’s unabashed and shameless bragging about ‘controlling’ four Arab capitals, spreading sectarianism in the name of fighting terrorism and Takfiris, including Daesh (the self-proclaimed Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant), which Obama’s Iran policy helped incubate. Iran’s pursuit to resurrect its empire, with Baghdad as its capital, under Obama’s acquiescence and watch, constitutes an existential threat to the Arab world’s well-being. No wonder nobody in our region misses Obama’s presidency, with the exception of Iran and its proxies who relished his stay in the White House.