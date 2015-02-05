The twin blessings of universal health and education

I am humbled that a country that I came to as an adult has chosen to bestow an honour upon me by making me a member of the Order of Australia when I am the one who owes it the recognition. The real honour, of course, is that it has let me fulfil my dream of becoming a doctor. And then, has paid attention to my writings on being a doctor so that the arm of advocacy might reach beyond the bedsides I visit. For a child who wanted to be a doctor and a writer and didn’t know if either was possible there could be no greater reward.