The three questions that every patient should ask their doctor

Meanwhile, what should patients do? The JAMA study suggests that doctors frequently don’t know and certainly, don’t know best. This is vexing, but not all doom and gloom because doctors now have at their disposal an unprecedented number of sound guidelines, robust protocols and genuinely plain-language information for patients, not to mention easy web-based access to experts. When it comes to doctors seeking advice, the world really is a global village. In a world of rapidly evolving information, patients should be prepared for a doctor to say, “I don’t know” provided this is followed by, “but I’ll find out.”