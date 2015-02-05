Being a rather conventional ex-politician I still subscribe to this view. I would have preferred Hillary Clinton to have won the presidency and I can see myriad problems in almost every decision Trump has made so far. In my preferred world, the last 10 days would be a bad dream from which we can now wake up. But whether you are someone who has signed the petition against Trump’s state visit, or a protester in the streets, or a friend of Hillary like me, we all now have to get used to the awkward fact that this is reality.

Trump beat our friends and overcame all normal assumptions by campaigning according to his own rules, developed over his whole career. The lifeless bodies of his conventional rivals' careers now lie scattered at his feet. Trump's rules are to dominate the agenda, shake things up, court controversy and maintain credibility by sticking to his plans, even if he has to blame others for them not working. And he is the legitimate President of the United States of America, a country vital to our economy and our security. The reason his decisions are so controversial is that he is changing the policies of the most powerful country on earth. The reason his travel ban affects so many people is that America is the greatest home of innovation, enterprise and freedom — a place we want and need to visit. This is why the petition to cancel Trump's proposed state visit, while a convenient way for people to make their views known, is misguided in its purpose. If the Prime Minister were to give in to such pressure and revoke an invitation she has just extended, it would neither change Trump's policies nor be in the interests of the United Kingdom. Offering a state visit was part of a very successful approach by Theresa May to her first encounter with Trump last Friday. By being first to visit him, extracting significant agreement on Nato and UK trade, and establishing a good relationship with room to disagree when necessary, she played a blinder. Above all, she acted in the interests of this country and everyone who lives in it. Labour spokesmen are now saying Trump's future visit should be "postponed". How exactly does one postpone something the date of which has not yet been agreed? And postponed to when? Until such time as Trump turns into a different person, and abandons everything he has promised? This is the sort of formula that can be trotted out by an Opposition far from power but not by anybody serious about being the government. Just as Trump is attached to his own credibility, so should we British protect the credibility of our own country. Our Prime Minister, like him, sticks to what she says. Do we really want her to go back on what she said to the American President only a few days ago? Are we that sort of country, blown about in the wind and flip-flopping over an invitation? Then it is said that a state visit by Trump would embarrass the Queen. None of us would want to do that, let alone this former foreign secretary who accompanied Her Majesty on several state visits of her own, and can testify to the faultless and deeply impressive way in which they are conducted. But a Queen who has been asked over the decades to host tyrants such as Presidents Mobuto of Zaire and Ceausescu of Romania is going to take a brash billionaire from New York effortlessly in her stride. It was while travelling on some of those visits to other countries that I saw how they represented something much more than an invitation to an individual. The historic visit of the Queen to the Irish Republic in 2011 initially roused controversy and tension there. Yet it became a celebration of the common interests and immense goodwill between the UK and Ireland, stretching many years into the future. Behind the scenes, the Irish foreign minister and I launched the British Irish Chamber of Commerce and made plans to boost our exports. So state visits, if properly conducted, are about long-term friendship between nations, and all the links of the business, scientific, academic and diplomatic worlds. They give an incentive to both sides to make agreements to their mutual benefit — and the UK has never needed that more than now as we pull out of the EU. Most of us do not warm to Donald Trump or agree with the policies of his first 10 days. We can still, however, believe that our government should be the one he is most likely to listen to, and that Americans of all persuasions are among our closest friends. That means that when we ask the president to visit, we don't rescind the invitation. — The Telegraph Group Limited, London 2017 William Hague is the former foreign secretary and a former leader of the Conservative Party

