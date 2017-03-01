The parallels between Scottish nationalism and racism are clear

Hepworth’s approach brings to mind the old “tree falling in a deserted forest” puzzle — if racism occurs and another white person isn’t around to hear it, has racism still happened? Comments such as Hepworth’s only make it harder for people of colour to come forward about the discrimination we face, increasing the risk of us being disbelieved when we do speak out. Making racism invisible does not help those of us who experience it. If you argue there is no racism at all, it shuts down the need to talk about it. But if we don’t talk about racism then the status quo — in which white graduates are more than twice as likely to be hired as black, Asian and minority ethnic graduates in Britain — goes unchallenged.