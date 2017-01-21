The march against Trump is worth it

The criticism that the goals of the march were too vague has some validity, though actually the organisers in Washington thrashed out a series of goals that tried to take into account the complicated meshings of race and gender. This is not easy. Nor new. There were groups supporting this march whose politics were very far from mine, but I will have to get over myself. Those who stirred themselves, mainly on social media, to protest against the protest may have thought they were being iconoclastic, but they were merely expressing their powerlessness. If voting doesn’t work and protest is useless, what exactly is the answer? Surely it lies in the relationship between the two, and that involves ongoing organisation. Any activist worth their salt knows that’s what the real work is.