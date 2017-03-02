The Kansas shooting teaches Indians a few lessons about Trump — and the United States

So when a man says “Get out of my country” — shooting at two Indians unwinding over drinks at Austins Bar and Grill in Olathe (Purington reportedly was arguing with them over what visas allowed them in) — Indians are entitled to expect this murderous bigotry to dominate US news headlines. But the American media, which has admirably pulled no punches in pushing back against Trump’s vicious criticism of them, seems oddly muted in its coverage of the Kansas story — at least to those in India, watching from 8,000 miles (12,875km) away.