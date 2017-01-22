The honeymoon is already over for President Trump

In his first year in office, Obama lost more than 15 points on his job approval. If Trump follows the same track, he will be polling in the mid-20s by this time next year. To put that into context, former president Richard Nixon’s job approval on the day he quit the Oval Office was 24 per cent. And no Mr President, these aren’t rigged polls. The polls just reflect what people think of you, and they all rate you poorly both on a personal and professional basis. Here’s what’s rigged: An election you can win after losing the popular vote by more than two points, as the polls correctly forecast. What could drive Trump’s poll numbers so low? Unlike Obama, who inherited the worst economy in two generations, the new president cannot blame external forces.

The greatest threat, both to his presidency and the republic, comes from Trump himself. Somewhere near the top of the list is potential profiteering from the presidency through his continued ownership of the Trump Organisation. It seems Trump will be in breach of the government lease on his new Washington hotel as soon as he is sworn into office today. His efforts to hold onto the lease — which specifically prohibits government officials from holding it — will reveal his true priorities in office. According to his personal attorney, Trump has drawn an ethical line by appointing his own ethics officer inside his own company. This is a quaint arrangement favoured by foxes guarding henhouses. The ethics of the Trump Organisation are irrelevant; the ethics of the presidency, however, are governed by article one of the constitution, which prohibits gifts of any kind from foreign powers. Even under his own sham scheme, the new president has already breached his so-called ethical standards. "President-elect Trump first ordered that all pending deals be terminated," Trump's attorney Sheri Dillon told the press week before last. "The trust agreement as directed by President Trump imposes severe restrictions on new deals. No new foreign deals will be made whatsoever during the duration of President Trump's presidency." This will come as news to the good people of Aberdeen who are about to witness the dramatic expansion of the Trump golf course in Scotland. That expansion, confirmed just last week, involves another 18 holes, a new 450-room hotel, a timeshare complex and a private housing estate. Trump's staff brush aside these niceties by saying the Scottish deal is just a wafer-thin mint of an expansion of an existing deal. Sadly the constitution doesn't distinguish between new and existing deals when it strictly prohibits the president from drawing any benefits from foreign powers. It just says they are all unconstitutional. What kind of deals might breach the now famous emoluments clause? As ProPublica has detailed, there's the Indian deal in Mumbai that involves the vice-president of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party party, who is also an elected official. There's a deal in Bali, Indonesia, with an Indonesian politician, who has partnered with state-owned companies from China and South Korea. And there's a deal in Manila with a man recently named as an economic envoy to the US by the President Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines. You don't have to be a constitutional law professor to appreciate the legal and political jeopardy for Trump. Finally there's the noose that's tightening around Trump's alleged Russian relationships. You know, the ones the new president said IN ALL CAPS absolutely don't exist and never have, not ever, oh no. The FBI and five other agencies are now investigating whether Russia covertly transferred cash to pay email hackers in the US as part of a broader Kremlin plot to influence the presidential campaign in Trump's favour. We also know that counter-intelligence officials are investigating possible contacts and ties between Trump's former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, and Russian officials. Almost every scandal gets compared to Watergate, but very few genuinely deserve to be mentioned the same breath. Of course, Watergate wasn't potentially financed by Moscow, even if it did involve undermining a presidential election. The last covert plot between a president's inner circle and an enemy state was former president Ronald Reagan's illegal gun-running operation to Iran. Perhaps that's what Trump means by stealing Reagan's slogan about making America great again. Now that he's the 45th President of the US, the rules of this game have officially changed. Trump cannot trash tweet his way out his problems any more. The constitution does not provide for that particular escape pod from Air Force One. The TV star is now the desperately flawed lead in a tragicomedy, the author of his own misfortunes. — Guardian News & Media Ltd Richard Wolffe is a Guardian US columnist, as well as chief digital and marketing officer at Global Citizen, a non-profit organisation dedicated to ending extreme poverty.

