The EU is falling apart faster than one thought

Even if she loses, the genie will be well and truly out of the bottle. The likes of Juncker, a Marie Antoinette figure if ever there were one, are now so firmly ensconced in a parallel reality, replete with alternative facts and constructs, that they no longer understand what is happening. They still look at the shiny new Europa building in Brussels, which cost euros 321 million, and see a powerful, purposeful force for progress, rather than an increasingly loathed, soon-to-be bankrupt bureaucracy whose demise threatens the peace and prosperity of European civilisation. They labour over their preposterous economic models, saying how impoverished the UK will become as a result of Britain loosening its ties with an imaginary fast-growing European economy, not realising that they are the victim of an extraordinary case of cognitive dissonance. They look at the world, but only see what they want to see, rather than what exists.

One of the reasons why I backed Brexit was because the UK is the only major European country able and willing to extricate itself from the doomed project in a rational, pro-trade, pro-market way. Brexit allows Britain to show the world that there is a better, more sustainable way to embrace real globalisation without having to hand over power to corrupt, unelected technocrats, and that wanting self-government doesn't necessitate voting for extreme, destructive National Front-style parties. So far, it looks even better than what I had hoped — thanks to British Prime Minister Theresa May's enthusiasm for free trade and her commitment to keep the country open to capital and talent. But where I may have been over-optimistic was that I was hoping that the EU would survive for at least another five years to 2022, giving Britain more time to build new institutions, diversify its trade and show the rest of Europe how it could be done. I was counting on the cyclical economic upturn, which will give all European economies a boost, as well as on an assumption that someone other than Le Pen would win in May, before going on to fail to reform France and thus delivering the country into her hands the next time around. Former French president Jacques Chirac failed to reform France, as did Nicolas Sarkozy; one must hope that Francois Fillon would pull it off, but that's unlikely. Emmanuel Macron, a fashionable neo-Blairite with no party backing, would fail disastrously. I'm no longer so sure that we have so much time. It still seems likely that the EU will stagger on for a few more years, just as it survived earlier crises, but the day of reckoning is getting ever closer. Britain needs to leave, urgently, to insulate itself as best it can from the fallout. Given the gravity of the situation in France, the House of Lords in Britain should be debating how to accelerate Britain's withdrawal from the EU, not how to delay it. Big banks should be planning on shifting bankers to Britain from France, not (in one case) the other way around. Remainers should stop producing anti-Brexit reports that massively exaggerate all of the difficulties caused by leaving, and turn their attention instead to ways of mitigating the fallout from the EU's implosion. It is in Britain's interest that the EU's demise be carefully managed. Unfortunately, it increasingly looks like the opposite will be true. The Government should be hoping for the best, but planning ever-harder for the worst. — The Telegraph Group Limited, London, 2017 Allister Heath is deputy director of content and deputy editor at the Telegraph.

