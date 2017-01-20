Chandrasekaran was handed the baton at Tata Sons at perhaps the most difficult time in the history of the Group. How he fares is yet to be seen, but he has time, determination and experience on his side. As a seasoned marathon runner, he will know that that’s a huge advantage. His key priorities include ensuring the group has sufficient power over major listed companies using the Tata brand. India’s largest conglomerate aims to gradually increase its holdings in Indian Hotels Co., which runs the Pierre in New York, as well as Tata Chemicals Ltd and Tata Power Co. While it owns 73 per cent of TCS Ltd., the group’s stakes in the other key companies range from 31 to 39 per cent, data compiled by Bloomberg show. Nimesh Kampani, chairman, JM Financial, notes: “Chandra believes one can have opponents, but not enemies.” Plus, as the classic insider, he may well be the ideal person to negotiate the group’s intricacies.”