The big white men are a throwback to Britain’s imperial past

When Kolkata (then Calcutta) was the capital of British India and the second-largest city in the British Empire, the men who administered the Raj and ran its commerce came here to gossip and relax: governors-general, judges, senior army officers, the chairmen of jute and shipping companies — and all of them white until after independence, with the first Indian president installed as late as 1968 and the last British one departing in 1977. By which time, class and race exclusivity had shrunk the membership so much that to avoid bankruptcy the club sold off its magnificent main building, which in photographs looks as grand as the grandest seafront hotel, and downsized to an annex at the rear.

To many in the city, it was the demolition of the Bengal Club that symbolised the end of significant British influence in Bengal. Indian independence in 1947 had not brought that change. The big British companies and managing agencies survived for at least another 20 years. Imperial Tobacco, Brooke Bond, ICI, Shaw Wallace, MacKinnon Mackenzie, Andrew Yule: these and a dozen other once-powerful names went on employing staff sent out from Britain, so that in the 1960s Kolkata still contained a European population of several thousand, living cosseted lives in the southern suburbs pretty much as their imperial predecessors had done. And yet by 1977, when I first visited the city, nearly every one of them had gone. It was possible to spend a week in Kolkata and, other than in the lobby of one or two hotels, never see a white face. Indian takeovers and the 'Indianisation' of staff explained some of this retreat, but the larger reason was the wider economic and social context. The industrial economies of both Britain and Bengal were in trouble; the city had struggled to cope with an influx of refugees from the Bangladesh war at the same time as facing down a violent Maoist insurrection. International airlines stopped calling. People wanted to get out. In the 1970s, very little evidence could be found of the expatriate culture that had flourished as recently as the previous decade. An old-fashioned grocer's called Great Eastern Stores contained the city's last few bottles of Angostura bitters, which makes pink gin pink. Smokers at the Bengal Club had to wait until 2pm to light up in the dining room — 2pm had once been the hour of the loyal toast. Gothic and classical architecture, gravestones, street names, English-language newspapers, tramcars, the drift of smoke from a faraway jute mill: all spoke to the city's imperial history (sometimes in the commercial centre you imagined yourself in Glasgow or Manchester) but the minds and behaviour of the people who had made these things were harder to grasp. Last week I toured some of the same sites that I had on my first visit — St Paul's Cathedral, St John's Church, the bombastic Victoria Memorial — and on stone tablets and statues in each of them read chiselled inscriptions to duty and sacrifice, which were lauded as the key personal qualities in the success of the mid-to late empire. The dead, typically, had discharged their duties with "firmness, rectitude and ability"; they had been equal to every emergency; their modest and unaffected bearing had won the love and respect of all who knew them. They had died in armed uprisings, monsoon floods, shipwrecks and from fever and disease, and reading their memorials had a lowering effect on me: I felt I was made of far inferior stuff. There's a good chance that this is true. On the other hand, where were the memorials to the East India Company traders who spent their nights pickled in Madeira and claret, who vomited from this excess in their swaying palanquins, who looted the Bengali economy to go home as "nabobs" to their fine English houses? If we want a reflection of ourselves, the 18th century offers a better mirror than the 19th — just as the great diarist (and amorist) William Hickey seems closer to our own times than the prose of a Victorian headstone. Hickey, who lived in Kolkata in the 1780s, draws memorable vignettes of social decadence and mayhem. He sees a drunk army chaplain running about stark naked and "talking all sorts of bawdy and ribaldry". He notices that the sport of flicking bread pellets at other dinner guests has become fashionable — and records how a Captain Morrison brings the fashion to an end when he throws a leg of lamb at someone who's flicked bread at him, knocking him from his chair, and then wounding him in the subsequent duel. Boris, Nigel and the lads would seem likely to have a feeling for such a society, supposing they weren't perfectly at home in it. It may even represent the ideal of the swashbuckling, freebooting age to which we are bidden to return.

