The awkward truth about trolls: any of us could become one

We might hypothesise that “upvotes” and “downvotes” can solve the problem, as a community can use these signals to tell bad commenters that what they write isn’t appropriate or appreciated. However, voting can make matters worse. While it might have been designed as a simple indicator of a comment’s quality, it’s been shown that downvotes propagate negativity through a community. That is, people who have their comments downvoted not only write a greater number of negative, troll comments in the future, but they also retaliate by downvoting others. (And if you were hoping that being upvoted leads to better comments or more upvotes, this isn’t the case.)