Tackling security challenges in Pakistan

Second, Pakistan needs a raft of major policy reforms to not only support the campaign against terror, but also to sustain its outcome. As the troops head out to target militant sanctuaries, the huge gaps in Pakistan’s financial structure need to be addressed urgently. The powerful reality of a large black economy and the presence of a very narrow band of taxpayers clearly need to be changed. The black economy provides the framework for criminals to thrive and the paucity of taxpayers — less than one per cent of Pakistanis pay income tax — leaves a vast majority whose activities are completely unknown. On related matters, the continuing immunity given to onshore foreign currency account holders from revealing their source of funds, essentially means that there are convenient safe havens for potentially dodgy individuals. All these gaps need to be tackled urgently so that the financiers of criminal and militant causes are taken to task.