Syria’s war criminals must be punished

Since 2011, a special UN Commission of Inquiry (COI) has issued at least 20 reports accusing the Syrian government, rebel forces and Daesh of mass killings, rapes, disappearances and recruiting child soldiers. But the COI lacks a prosecutorial mandate. Last week it was announced that a new body, voted by the General Assembly, is being set up at the UN in Geneva to prepare prosecutions of war crimes committed in Syria. It has its work cut out — not in the sense of collecting evidence but in convincing the big powers, especially Russia, that there is a case to be brought to the International Criminal Court (ICC) or that a special tribunal must be formed on Syria.