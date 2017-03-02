Succumbing to fear is not an option

Even those who recognise all of these threats struggle to prioritise them — which is vital to addressing them. If, say, terrorism is the principal threat, then it may make sense for the West to align itself with Russia in the fight against it. But what if right-wing populism, which the Kremlin actively supports, is the biggest menace? In that case, aligning with Russia could prove destructive for western liberal democracy. In fact, exaggerating the threat of terrorism, while downplaying the threat of right-wing populism, could well play directly into Russian President Vladimir Putin’s hands.

The struggle to prioritise threats is not exclusive to the West. In the Middle East, countries are trying to figure out who should be contained. Among the front-runners are Daesh (the self-proclaimed Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant), Iran and Israel. For Israel, the answer is clearly Iran. For Iran, the answer is Israel. The West, too, has opinions on the matter: The European Union is convinced that Daesh should be the top priority. A few months ago, the US might have agreed, but President Donald Trump, despite citing the eradication of Daesh as a major policy goal, may also be prepared to fight in Israel’s corner to contain Iran. In Asia, too, countries are finding it difficult to sort the dangers they face. Should they focus on a North Korean regime that is as volatile as ever, and that recently launched a ballistic missile towards the sea off its eastern coast? Or should they be keeping their eyes on China, which has gradually expanded both its regional influence and its revanchist claims? For Japan and South Korea, North Korea seems to be the top priority. But for Vietnam, Indonesia, and Singapore, it is difficult to discern whether North Korea actually poses a greater threat than the giant and increasingly nationalistic China. This is to say nothing of other acute risks, such as strains between two nuclear powers, Pakistan and India. When it comes to prioritising today’s threats, there are no easy answers. But unless we find them, we risk repeating some of history’s great mistakes. The French philosopher Paul Valery believed that history teaches nothing, “for it contains everything and furnishes examples of everything”. But, at this point, it is difficult not to make historical comparisons, particularly in Europe. In the late 19th century, surging nationalism underpinned an era of revolutions and civil wars. In the 1930s, the rise of populism in Europe opened the way for disaster. Many Europeans, so fearful of the “reds”, were prepared to compromise with the “browns”. It didn’t take long to find out the true threat the Nazis posed. The lesson is clear. Rather than attempting to prioritise the threats we face — compromising on one goal to advance another — we must tackle them all at once. The battle against terrorism is important, but it should not overshadow — much less undermine — the imperative to protect our democracies from the threat of right-wing populism. To accept, for example, the victory of the National Front’s Marine Le Pen in France’s presidential election, arguing that it is at least better than allowing radical ideas to proliferate further, is to ignore the lessons of history — and, indeed, to ignore reality. Daesh (the self-proclaimed Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant) may be born of a culture of humiliation and driven by a spirit of revenge, as was Nazism, but it does not possess anything like the industrial and military resources of Germany in the 1930s. Daesh is not the “modern Nazism” we should fear; it is terrorism that we should fight. The peace we should pursue, meanwhile, is within our own countries. To allow right-wing populism to continue to advance is to succumb to fear, rather than behaving according to a clear-headed analysis of our interests and, above all, our values. It is to compromise with the brown shirts for fear of the reds. There was a time, not so long ago, when the EU — a model of reconciliation, peace, and prosperity — inspired countries from Latin America to Asia. Today, Europe, along with the once venerated US, is a model of fear — and it is scaring others. If Europeans cannot develop — with lucidity, firmness, and dedication — enlightened solutions to the threats they face, who can? — Project Syndicate, 2017 Dominique Moisi is senior counsellor at the Institut Montaigne in Paris. Agreement Poll Do you agree with this article? Agree Disagree Rating Poll Element Common Sense Inspiring Controversial Worrying 0%0%0%0% Common Sense Provides a logical way forward Inspiring Makes me want to take action Controversial Highly unexpected view or opinion Worrying Makes me concerned More from Thinkers The Lords exposed British government’s hypocrisy

