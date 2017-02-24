Stop staring at your phones

Of course nobody has an obligation to greet anyone else on the street. But social psychologists who study the effects of technology warn us that the lack of acknowledgement creates an “absent presence.” When we are ignored by those around us, stress levels rise. The fight-or-flight reflex might even kick in. Presumably these effects are minimal or absent in the zombies themselves: They do not notice those around them, and therefore could hardly respond to being ignored. But for those whose faces happen not to be buried in their phones, the stress effects of being surrounded by zombies are in the long run probably deleterious to health.