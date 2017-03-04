Stop recklessness behind the wheel

A few months ago, the Saudi Council of Ministers amended a number of articles in the Traffic Law. Following the action, the Director of the Traffic Department, Major General Abdullah Al Zahrani, said that the decision to amend the Traffic Law was taken after extensive studies on how to enhance road safety. It also guarantees the protection of the rights of vehicle owners, enhances traffic safety and safeguards the lives and properties from mischief makers. He also urged all the people to strictly abide by the traffic rules and regulations, and warned that the Traffic Department ‘will not show any leniency in implementing new regulations, especially Article 69 of the law pertaining to drifting/stunt driving’.