Stench of Iraq war lingers on in Trump era

Back then, that sort of stuff was remarkably common. Recall the fate of the Dixie Chicks, boycotted and subjected to a barrage of abuse for daring to criticise Bush. Recall NBC dumping Phil Donahue for “presenting guests who are anti-war, anti-Bush and sceptical of the administration’s motives”. Recall the FBI’s systemic surveillance of anti-war activists and organisations. Recall White House press secretary Ari Fleischer responding to critics by explaining Americans “need to watch what they say, what they do. This is not a time for remarks like this; there never is” and attorney-general John Ashcroft telling civil libertarians: “Your tactics only aid terrorists — for they erode our national unity and diminish our resolve.”