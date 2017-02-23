Somalis embrace new president as a sign of hope

When the Ethiopian army withdrew from Mogadishu after heavy losses, Shaikh Sharif Shaikh Ahmad, the former chairman of the ICU was elected as president in a reconciliatory conference held in Djibouti in 2009. But the Al Shabab movement, which by now had become affiliated with Al Qaida, rejected Shaikh Sharif’s government and waged a war against him. With the support of AMISOM forces, however, Shaikh Sharif managed to drive Al Shabab from the capital and some neighbouring areas. However, Al Shabab’s terrorist attacks became more deadly and the situation was further deteriorated by a devastating famine over vast swathes of the country in 2010-2011. The famine, described as the worst in the country in 25 years, coupled with the scourge of piracy that impeded international shipping, costing about $6.9 billion a year in global trade by 2011, attracted international attention again to Somalia. A concerted effort led by Turkey, European Union and African Union and some Gulf Cooperation Council members succeeded in helping the Somalis to end the transitional government, and for the first time since 1991, the Somalis were able to elect a clan-nominated parliament that in turn elected Hassan Shaikh Mahmoud as President of a newly-agreed Somali Federal Republic in 2012. This was significant because it was the first time the presidential election was held on Somali soil despite the venue being protected by Amisom forces.

During Hassan Shaikh’s tenure, Mogadishu has seen some of the most daring and most devastating attacks by Al Shabab, with the country further fragmented into numerous autonomous clan fiefdoms supported by neighbouring countries. The chiefs of these mini states gave greater allegiance to Ethiopian and Kenyan leaders than the Somali president. United by their common fear of Al Shabab and historical Somali territorial claims on both Ethiopia and Kenya, these two countries moved mechanised military units across the border into Somalia. Although they pushed back Al Shabab militia from some areas, they also stoked the desire of local commanders for political power and helped them to carve out the country into mini-states under the pretext of creating a federalism in Somalia. While the mini-states owe their existence and protection to Ethiopia and Kenya, the president and his government branches in Mogadishu were also protected by Amisom forces. This situation created great resentment among the Somali people who saw their country literally colonised by foreign powers under different names. Many people saw Ethiopia, a landlocked country with more than 90 million people, trying to find access to the Somali sea, the longest coast in Africa. Kenya is also logged in a dispute with Somalia over an oil-rich maritime border area. Although Hassan Shaikh’s government was internationally recognised and Somalia was removed from the failed state index, it was plagued by political infighting and corruption, prompting Transparency International to rank Somalia among the most corrupt nations in the world. It is against this background in addition to massive unemployment and hopelessness among the youth, with 70 per cent of the country’s population under the age of 30, that many Somali people view the new president as a symbol of hope. A hope that harkens back to an era when Somalia was cited as an example of democracy and good governance in Africa. Bashir Goth is an African commentator on political, social and cultural issues. More from Thinkers Trump’s deportation plan is economic suicide

It is in UK’s interest to ensure a quick Brexit

Chinese checkers confound Washington

Realising the vision for a brighter Saudi Arabia









