Should we be paid for our data?

Let’s say you take a photo of a group of friends at a birthday party and post it on Facebook. Many people in your social network then repost it. The value of the post to Facebook comes from the traffic that the photo inspires as well as the data about relationships and interests embedded in people’s interactions with it. Should you alone get a kickback from Facebook? Or should you split it with everyone tagged in the photo? How about those who comment, tag or like it? How much does a comment or like depreciate in value over time?