Shifting sands in the Middle East

Furthermore, British Prime Minister, Theresa May, totally refrained, in her speech to US Congress members in Philadelphia on Thursday, from mentioning the Palestinian rights, while highlighting the right of Israel for security and peace. On Syria, London seems to be shifting away from its previous position as its Foreign Secretary, Boris Johnson, explained also on Thursday. The United Kingdom, he said, accepts that Al Assad should be allowed to run for re-election in the event of a peace settlement in Syria. “It is our view that Bashar Al Assad should go ... but we are open-minded about how that happens and the timescale on which that happens,” Johnson told the House of Lords. “I have to be realistic”, he added, “about how the landscape has changed, and it maybe that we will have to think afresh about how we handle this. The old policy, I am afraid to say, does not command much confidence”.