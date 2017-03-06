Russia senses an opportunity in Libya

Having stayed aloof from a messy civil war now into its third year, Russia has decided to effectively replace the void left by America following the election of Donald Trump as president. Under Barack Obama, America was the chief backer of the Government of National Accord in Tripoli, the opponent of Haftar, and that government’s Muslim Brotherhood component. Trump’s administration is averse to the Brotherhood, and that support has now vanished. The US Libya special envoy, Jonathan Winer, has not been replaced.