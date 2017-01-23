Russia has a new Great Game in the Balkans

Putin’s goal in other Balkan nations is at least to keep them neutral and, if possible, in limbo when it comes to membership in western structures. To that end, Russia is pushing for the closure of the High Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina, set up under the Dayton Accords that ended the Yugoslav war and now headed by Austrian Valentin Inzko. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told a press conference this week: “We have reminded our Western partners multiple times that it’s getting indecent to retain in Bosnia and Herzegovina, which is considered to be an independent state, the so-called Office of the High representative, which has the powers of a governor-general and can impose any decisions on the three state-forming nations of Bosnia and Herzegovina — the Bosniaks, the Serbs and the Croats.”

Pushing the envelope In the Balkans, as elsewhere, Russia is testing the boundaries of the possible, and it's happy to have strong allies among Serbs, both in Serbia proper and throughout the former Yugoslavia. Lavrov has vehemently defended Milorad Dodik, president of the Republika Srpska, a constituent part of Bosnia, for his constant efforts to assert a Serbian identity. Dodik, who speaks emotionally of his dream of Serbian unity and calls the US ambassador there a "proven enemy" of the Serbian population, is considered to be a troublemaker by the West: The US this week even sanctioned him for obstructing the Dayton agreement after he instituted the Bosnian Serbs' own independence day. To Moscow, he's a useful tool in mitigating western influence in Bosnia and perhaps even breaking up that state. Russia's decision last December to pay back to Bosnia part of the Soviet debt to Yugoslavia, $125 million (Dh459.12 million), is the most direct way it can help Dodik and still say it supports the Dayton Agreements. Russia was a highly interested observer of a recent incident with the first train sent from Belgrade, the capital of Serbia, to the Mitrovica district, a Serb-populated town in northern Kosovo. "Kosovo is Serbia" was painted on the Russian-made train in 21 languages, which so outraged the Kosovar authorities that they stopped the train at the border and sent it back. There's nothing new about the slogan itself — Serbia, along with many other countries, doesn't recognise Kosovo. Kosovar President Hashim Thaci, however, fumed at the provocation, accusing the Serbs of preparing to use "the Crimea model" to take over the northern part of his country. That's ironic. The western recognition of Kosovo was the precedent Russia used to justify the spurious referendum that led to the formal Russian takeover of Crimea. The Russian allusion, however, is apt. Lavrov boasted at his press conference that his Serbian counterpart called him the day of the incident to explain it and took the Serbian side in saying the Kosovar authorities had no right to stop the train. Serbia is not entirely pro-Russian — it is, after all, an EU accession candidate, and about 40 per cent of the population is pro-EU. But Russia holds joint military exercises there (the latest one was in November) and a majority of Serbs are sympathetic to Russia because of historic ties and a deep distrust for Nato. In other former Yugoslav states, where Russia doesn't have allies as open as Nikolic and similarly broad popular support, its influence is more underhanded. Russia backs the Putin-style regime in Macedonia and saw 2015 protests against it as a western attempt to take over the country. In Montenegro, where the government is pro-Western and about half the population backs membership in western structures, Russians were accused last year of plotting a coup and the assassinations of top officials. The accusations could have been a political ploy, but Russia has a clearly expressed interest in keeping Montenegro out of Nato. In one way or another, Russia is involved in every Balkan nation, and that involvement is increasingly active. It includes a Serbian-language propaganda machine and a network of friendly local non-governmental organisations and media outlets. If things heat up, political and military interference won't be out of the question. Unlike his predecessor Boris Yeltsin in the 1990s, Putin doesn't believe spheres of influence are an obsolete concept. — Bloomberg Leonid Bershidsky is a Bloomberg View columnist. He was the founding editor of the Russian business daily Vedomosti.

