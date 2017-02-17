Romancing Israel in the White House

Michael Bennet, the Seahawks defensive end, for example, withdrew from the trip in protest at being “used” in such a way. In a social media post last week, Bennet wrote: “I was not aware that my trip was being constructed by the Israeli government for the purpose of making me an ‘opinion former’ who would be an ‘ambassador of goodwill’. I will not be used in such a manner. When I go to Israel — and I do plan to go — it will be to see not only Israel, but also the West Bank and Gaza so I can see how the Palestinians, who have called this land home for thousands of years, live their lives. I want to be a voice for the voiceless, and I cannot do that by going on this kind of [a] trip to Israel.”