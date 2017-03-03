Ripples of an unwinding unease: Kansas to Kolkata

Now that is changing. The country that taught me the meaning of privacy is considering demanding Facebook passwords at the border. From the outside it feels less like a darker country than like a more sullen one — one half of it apologetic, the other half suspicious. I am almost nostalgic for the naive innocence of that other America I knew, where pleasant middle-aged women would tell me about a Dr Patel from Mumbai and ask if I knew him. That America came with a sense of curiosity. The America I see now is shrunken, scared of its own shadow despite its bluster.