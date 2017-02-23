Resistance the only remedy for America

“Democratic Party leaders began ... what they foresee as a long and agonising appraisal of how they can renew their appeal to the white majority in presidential elections and still hold the allegiance of minorities, the poor and others who seek federal assistance.” In a telephone interview with the Times for the article, then-representative James R. Jones of Oklahoma, a fiscal conservative, said: “I think we should adopt the slogan of compassionate conservatism.” He continued, “We can be fiscally conservative without losing our commitment to the needy and we must redirect our policy in that direction.”