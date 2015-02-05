Republicans need to prove they’re pro-life

My husband and I simply had to glance at each other. We each knew what the other was thinking. We weren’t going to terminate. We didn’t say yes to our son because any political party said that it was the decision that differentiates those with good morals from those with bad ones. We made our decision holding hands, with a prayer on our lips, oceans of love in our hearts, a spark of hope and a lot of naivete. It was our personal decision to make, not any sort of political or religious agenda to be had.