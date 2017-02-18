Redefining customs and ethics

Just as the girl got a few steps away from my niece, the lady following her caught her attention by said rather loudly: “Excuse me sister. Can I talk to you?” When the girl turned around and faced the lady with a questioning look on her face, the lady said: “Young sister. You have a beautiful face, and you are certainly very attractive. But your face is uncovered, and that is not the right thing to do. It is not religious and attracts needless attention from strangers, and that is very inappropriate, especially with so many males around.”