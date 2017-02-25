Realising the vision for a brighter Saudi Arabia

The Ministry of Higher Education is empowered to oversee all universities and institutes of higher learning in the country. As a key player in the comprehensive development plan of Saudi Arabia, this ministry has a pivotal role. Yet, complaints of a general reluctant to hire fresh graduates in a variety of fields indicate that all is not well. A section of the applicants also lack the tools and know-how that could successfully integrate them into the business world. Having spent the better part of 16 years or more pursuing academics, these graduates and their prospective employers probably wonder where did things go wrong?