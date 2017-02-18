Putin needs the US as much as Trump does Russia

Leaving aside the highly questionable nature of the evidence for this, all the signals coming out of the Kremlin are that Russia wants an improvement in relations at least as much as Trump does, and possibly even more. One of those signs was Putin’s decision not to order any tit-for-tat retaliation for the diplomatic expulsions ordered by Obama in the dying days of his presidency. Another is the extreme caution with which Moscow has approached its dealings with Washington since Trump’s election. It has been very careful not to say or do anything that would jeopardise any overture from the new administration. Such reticence suggests that Putin has at least as much political capital invested in a reset with the US as does Trump — and far fewer options if it fails.