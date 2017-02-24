Press in America is holding aloft the banner of freedom

Whether or not the US can be called “innocent”, there is no denying that the US president, unlike his Russian or Chinese counterparts, has to operate within a set of constitutional arrangements and a particular value system. He cannot condone, let alone organise, the murder of critics. Comrade Trump may disdain that system, but he cannot escape it.

Of course, that doesn’t mean that Trump won’t try. When possible, Trump has fired those who disagree with him. Otherwise, he tries to discredit or undermine opponents through relentless attacks. For example, he launched a barrage of criticism against the judges and courts that ruled against his executive order, banning anyone from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the US. Trump has also launched a war on the media, which his chief strategist, Steve Bannon, has labelled the “opposition party”. Trump calls any unflattering or critical reporting on his administration or policies — even the publication of a negative poll result — “fake news”. He denounces journalists as the “lowest form of life”. Fans at Trump’s rallies have worn shirts emblazoned with the words “Rope. Tree. Journalist.” This approach is not unique to Trump. The Polish and Hungarian governments have undermined freedom of the press, such as by restricting media access to officials. In authoritarian and quasi-authoritarian systems, the media are always viewed as a threat, if not a target for repression. But the US media have not been bowing to Trump. Indeed, many publications — with the exception of official mouthpieces, which is essentially what Rupert Murdoch’s Fox News has become — have become guardians of the institutions and values that underpin freedom. They are upholding the belief that at the heart of a healthy, functioning democracy must be a civic conversation that respects knowledge, truth, disagreement and nuance. This does not mean that journalists should justify Bannon’s description of them as the opposition party. What it does mean is that they should continue to do their job, rejecting “alternative facts” and seeking out the truth. Just as the Italian writer Primo Levi found that his scientific knowledge and experience helped him to cope with life under Benito Mussolini and in Auschwitz, journalists should confront today’s mendacious politicians by committing themselves, more strongly than ever, to their work. In this respect, British journalists have much to learn from their US counterparts. Since the Brexit vote, the British press has not, for the most part, stepped up to try to save its democracy from being swamped by majoritarian sentiment. On the contrary, most of Britain’s printed tabloids and even one of its more traditional newspapers — which used to regard itself as a paper of record — have reinforced populist prejudices, much as Fox News has done in the US. For this group of papers — whose combined circulation, though in steady decline, still exceeds four million — the “will of the people” is explicitly defined as that of the small majority of voters who supported leaving the EU. Forget what they meant by that vote. Forget the other 48 per cent, who voted to stay. Castigate anyone who raises questions about how this destructive process should be carried out. While Britain’s populist media rant about restoring parliamentary sovereignty in Britain (as though it had ever been taken away), they denounce any member of parliament who questions the path on which the country is now set. They even savaged the rule of law, which affords them the very freedoms that they have so often abused. When one of Britain’s highest courts insisted that the government should pursue Brexit in a lawful way, the judges were denounced as “enemies of the people”. Trump himself recently tweeted the same comment about the US media. They should wear it as a badge of honour — a token of their hard work to protect civil society from the worst excesses of populism. By contrast, in Britain, where important news outlets are defying some of the very values that have long underpinned the health and vibrancy of British democracy, little now stands between its people and a meaner and less prosperous future. — Project Syndicate, 2017 Chris Patten, the last British governor of Hong Kong and a former EU commissioner for external affairs, is chancellor of the University of Oxford. Agreement Poll Do you agree with this article? Agree Disagree Rating Poll Element Common Sense Inspiring Controversial Worrying 0%0%0%0% Common Sense Provides a logical way forward Inspiring Makes me want to take action Controversial Highly unexpected view or opinion Worrying Makes me concerned More from Thinkers It is in UK’s interest to ensure a quick Brexit

Chinese checkers confound Washington

Realising the vision for a brighter Saudi Arabia

No silver lining for the Middle East









