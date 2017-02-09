Peace in Cyprus is possible. We Cypriots just have to decide to want it

Yet, many contentious issues remain, among them Turkey’s future military presence on the island, the possibility of a rotating presidency and the final territorial readjustments. These cast a shadow over the prevailing optimism. In addition, Greek Cypriots announced that they will conduct further hydrocarbon exploration studies this year. Turkey and Turkish Cypriots are expected to follow suit. In 2014, this issue brought peace talks to a standstill. The Greek Cypriot presidential elections are set for 2018, with campaigning starting in a couple of months. If some of the sticking points in the negotiations are not resolved soon, talks may be put on ice once again.