Palestinians must hang on to the green line

Although the European Union and the US have not yet used measures such as sanctions — as they did when Russia occupied the Crimea — in order to hold Israel accountable, they have also not been willing to sign off on Israel’s occupation. To legitimise it would be a grievous blow to the international order that brought peace, at least in the West, after the two world wars. That is why the major powers, including the UK, voted for UN Security Council Resolution 2334 in December, reaffirming the illegality of colonies, and why the US abstained, allowing it to pass before Trump took office.