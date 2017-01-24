Our world is far better off than we think

Yes, folks it is high time to interrupt all of this turn-the-calendar mourning and shout out loud and clear: People around the world have never been better, healthier and happier. It’s the mind’s natural predisposition to record only bad news, and no doubt there has been plenty. But that’s also one reason why all the good news goes unnoticed. Another reason is that positive developments often happen more subtly: They build up over decades and therefore never really make big blips on the human emotional radar.